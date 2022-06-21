Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $375.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

