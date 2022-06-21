New Capital Management LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

