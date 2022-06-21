380 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

