Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 150 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

