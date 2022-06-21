American National Bank Has $29,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

