Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,968 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

AMT stock opened at $236.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

