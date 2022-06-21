American National Bank Acquires 27 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock stock opened at $582.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $640.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

