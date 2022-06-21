DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,852 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,804 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average of $321.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

