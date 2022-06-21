DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.17 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.