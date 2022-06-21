DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 32,157 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

