American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK opened at $131.84 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

