Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $303,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,905,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 231,007 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 968.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 419,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.