Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,700,000. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,770,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,442,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

