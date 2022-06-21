Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after purchasing an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

