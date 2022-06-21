Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

