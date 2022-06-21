Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

