Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,909 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

