Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 709 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

