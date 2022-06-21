Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $144.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.35. American Express has a 1-year low of $136.49 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

