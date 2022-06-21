Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $148.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.