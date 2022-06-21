The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

