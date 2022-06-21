Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

