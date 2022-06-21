Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,562 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Walt Disney by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

