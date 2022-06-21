EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.