SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

