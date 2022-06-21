SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$12.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.68 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.