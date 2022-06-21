First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

