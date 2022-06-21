Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

NYSE BGB opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.