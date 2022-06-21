Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
