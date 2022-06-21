Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.