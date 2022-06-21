First National Bank of South Miami Sells 512 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.34 and its 200-day moving average is $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

