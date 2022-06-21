ACG Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ACG Wealth trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

TFC opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.