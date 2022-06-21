My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.73.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

