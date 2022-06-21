Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.04.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

