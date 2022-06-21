First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,540,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $632.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $686.85 and a 200 day moving average of $724.36.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

