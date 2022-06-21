Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 180,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 47,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

