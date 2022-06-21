306 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $419.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $558.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $411.39 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

