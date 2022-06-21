Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

NYSE DLR opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.11 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

