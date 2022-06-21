Telemus Capital LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,137,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $175.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

