Carrier Global Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
CARR stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,404,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 315,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
