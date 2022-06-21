Carrier Global Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Carrier Global has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

CARR stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,404,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 315,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,790,000 after purchasing an additional 195,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

