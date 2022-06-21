NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 14.55 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 12.64 and a 52 week high of 16.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.43 and a 200 day moving average of 14.83.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 18,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.30 per share, with a total value of 290,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,411,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,192,721.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 168,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,358,255.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 228,167 shares of company stock worth $3,530,841.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at $7,229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

