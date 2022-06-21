Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,238,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

