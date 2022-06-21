Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

