Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of EVT opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.25.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Two High Yields The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.