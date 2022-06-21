Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EVT opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.