Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
