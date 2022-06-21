Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETG opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.