Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
EFR stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $15.60.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
