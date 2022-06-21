Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

ETB stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

