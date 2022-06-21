Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EXG opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.