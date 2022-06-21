Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $449,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $263.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

