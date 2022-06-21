Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.65%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.81%.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

