Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

NYSE PBR opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.20%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

