Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $13,982,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after purchasing an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Century Communities by 61.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

